Evil Dead The Game is bringing back the original cast

Evil Dead is coming back once again as a video game, 40 years on from the original movie's release and this time it's bringing back not just the man, Bruce Campbell himself, but several other members of the original cast.

The one and only Bruce Campbell (@groovybruce) talks about reprising all 4 generations of Ash Williams in EVIL DEAD: THE GAME!



Lots more to come in the new year including the next Gameplay Video episode, Pre-Order details and more! https://t.co/v5dITv1FUT pic.twitter.com/oqd6psbzhT — EvilDeadTheGame (@EvilDeadTheGame) December 11, 2021

Campbell said in the above interview that the reason he's sticking with the games is he loves the franchise so much, but can't act as Ash anymore due to the physical demands of the role and his increasing age (he''s 63 at the time of writing). In video games, however, he can supply his voice, and the end result is an Ash that feels authentic, even four decades on from his original woodland escapades.

Attempting to swallow his soul this time around are the usual bunch of deadites, and a demon that's not only hunting him and his friends, but controlled by another player, making this a Dead by Daylight-style, 4v1 scenario. Players can take on the role of the demon to throw various haunting attacks and enemies at the other players, all while trying to stop them hunting down the pages of the necronomicon and other undead artifacts.

The good guys include Ash, and a selection of his friends from the films and TV show, all of which will be recognizable to longtime fans. The same is true for Scotty and Cheryl, who are also played by their original voice actors.

The game is set to release in the new year, with pre-orders going live in the very near future.