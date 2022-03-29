Evil Dead: The Game specs released

The next Evil Dead: The Game, game, isn't far from release now, but it will be the prettiest Evil Dead game ever made, which means it'll be the most demanding. The first specs for the game have now been released and though they aren't going to let just anyone play it, you won't need a cutting edge system with a brand new GPU just to get it up and running. In fact, if you plan to play at 1080p, you'll get away with having a mid-range gaming PC from any recent generation.

Evil Dead: The Game will emulate the success of Dead by Daylight by placing one player from a pool of up to five as the role of the titular Evil, while everyone else plays as an iconic character from the franchise. The former will have to collect enough evil power to raise the dead and raise hell across the map, while the players will do their best to stop it and kill as many deadites as they can.

It looks pretty good, too, with some great gore effects. To make them look their best and meet the game's recommended specs, you'll need at least an AMD Ryzen 5 2600X or an Intel Core i7-7700 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and an AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT, or an Nvidia GTX 1070 Ti.

Those aren't too stringent specs to meet, but you'll still be able to get the game running with less. Developer Saber Interactive hasn't given out the minimum specs just yet, but we do know that you'll be able to play with a minimum of 8GB of RAM.

When we hear about the CPU and GPU demands, we'll update this coverage.

Are you looking forward to kicking some deadite ass?