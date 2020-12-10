Ex Riot developers are making a new type of cooperative MMO

Project V, from Vela Games, is the brainchild of a number of ex-Riot developers who are hoping to reimagine the modern MMO experience by combining the action-focused teamplay of MOBAs, with the expansive, ever evolving story of the MMO. It's a lofty goal but could act as a taste of fresh air to a genre that hasn't evolved much in the past two decades, with titans of the industry like WoW, Eve, and Everquest making it hard to break ground with such established player bases.

Details remain thin right now, but the early rumblings of what Project V could become are intriguing. It's said to "combine the teamplay and skill of a MOBA with the adventure of an MMO dungeon raid," while offering both PvE and PVP play, but with a decisive effort to combat the toxicity of both genres to make an experience that is rewarding for all players, even if you're on the losing end.

The setting is a "Science Fantasy Universe," so it's not set on Earth, but will offer a wide range of characters and races. It's a brand new IP but the League of Legends pedigree is clear as day on the art style. It looks set to be both quirky and bombastic in equal measure, with real, definitive differences between the types of characters you want to play.

The developers are keen to make it possible to progress in the game world, but also make it about improving your own skill more than levelling up your character. It won't be so much about beating the other players or team, but about making a difference in the world and slowly progressing its story as a community of players.

New and experienced players will also be able to play together, making it easier to onboard friends and enjoy a game together without dumbing down the experience or having to start a brand new character for it to be viable.

As vague and optimistic as all that sounds, it does also sound exciting. If you want to be one of the first to give Project V a go when it becomes available, check out the sign up details in this short video: