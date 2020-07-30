Fall guys is getting another beta, here's how to take part

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, the comedic mashup between a battle royale, Human Fall Flat, and Ninja Warrior, had a monstrously successful first closed beta test. Keys for it were hotly demanded and streams of its games were some of the most watched on Twitch. It even made it to one of the most wishlisted games on Steam shortly after. With that in mind, it's no surprise that developer, Mediatonic is launching another beta event, set to take place this Friday, July 31.

Exact times of the beta event haven't yet been released, but beta keys will be given out in the lead up to its launch, so you'll want to keep an eye on the game's social media pages to be in with a chance of gaining access.

If you don't get access this time, though, don't fret. The game launches for real on August 4, so you only have a few days to wait until you too can join in with the ridiculous action packed experience.