Fortnite will have ray traced reflections and shadows soon

Fortnite is turning Nvidia's RTX technology firmly on, with the incoming introduction of ray traced shadows, ray traced reflections, ambient occlusion, and it'll have DLSS technology support to make sure that it all works without draining your graphics card too much. While there isn't a specific launch date for these technologies, they will go live during Chapter 2, season 4 and will no doubt be a major selling point for Nvidia's new RTX 3000-series graphics cards.

Ray tracing has long been a costly and demanding feature to add to any game, stressing compatible graphics cards and systems to extreme levels, even in relatively low tech games. It can have a dramatic effect on visuals though, and with it enabled, Fortnite should look better than ever. Real time reflections and shadows could even open up some new gameplay options, where you can track the actions of your opponents in water reflections or similar.

On top of the new graphics technology, Nvidia also promised it would be the first game to support its new Reflex technology, making for lower input lag, making players using Nvidia GPUs that bit more competitive.

Nvidia's new RTX GPUs will go on sale in mid September and early October.