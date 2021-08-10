The Forza 5 map is massive and varied

Forza Horizon 5 is just over the eponymous... and as more and more details leak and are announced, it's looking to be one of the biggest and best looking racing games ever made. The full map for the Mexico-inspired region has now been released, that combines a wide range of biomes and setting to race in and explore. From lush forests, to fields and plains, to beaches, and volcanoes.

The map is around 50% larger again than the already-massive Froza Horizon 4 UK-based map, and covers far more of a varied set of roads and locales. There is a huge highway that runs right through the center of th emap, giving you plenty of opportunity to max out your chosen supercar, but it's not the only one. There are heaps of windy hilly roads and circuitous city blocks to fly through.

Horizon 5 will also encourage off-road racing too, where you can scale the enormous volcano, which will be visible everywhere on the map, or skim through the water on either of the game's map edge coastlines.

For more organised races, there are specific race tracks you can discover and race on too, as well as heaps of hidden tracks and paths that you'll be able to discover while exploring the expansive world.

Forza Horizon 5 launches on November 9 on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.