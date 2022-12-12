Get 10 free games with Amazon Prime this month

Amazon is giving away 10 games as part of Prime Gaming this month, which is an incredible deal for a service that only costs $15 a month. This is on top of the eight games subscribers have already claimed for December, so consider this a good reason to subscribe to Amazon Prime, if only for this month.

Right at the top of the priority list to claim is Dishonored 2. Released in 2016, Dishonored 2 builds on the solid action-adventure core of the first Dishonored game, giving you the choice between two protagonists. Loved the first game and want more of the same? Then pick Corvo, the familiar hero from the first game. Fancy something new? Then pick Empress Emily Kaldwin for some new and, frankly, disturbing powers. When you’re done, go back and pick the other character and see how the game changes. Dishonored 2 is widely held to be a masterpiece, so this is a great chance to pick up a piece of gaming history for absolutely nothing.

The other games are not to be discounted, too. Classic run ‘n gun games Metal Slug, Metal Slug X, and Metal Slug 3 are included, as Real Bout Fatal Fury. Twinkle Star Sprites, The Last Blade 1 and 2, King of Fighters 2003, and SNK 40th Anniversary Collection.

As mentioned, this comes on top of an already bumper month for Amazon Prime members. On top of the usual raft of in-game bonuses (including League of Legends, FIFA 23, GTA V loot, and more), subscribers have already received the ability to claim eight more games. Most of them are claimed through Amazon’s gaming platform, the imaginatively titled Amazon Games, but you’ll also be able to claim the gaming classic Quake on the Epic Games Store, and action-adventure game Rose Riddle 2: Werewolf Shadow from the Legacy Games launcher.

Not sure how to grab the games? Those eight games are already available from the Prime Gaming webpage -- just sign into your Amazon account to claim them. The ten that includes Dishonored 2 will become available on December 27, perfectly in time to take advantage of the post-Christmas lull.