God of War is coming to PC in 2022

God of War, the 2018 game, is coming to PC in Janaury 2022, bringing over arguably the best PlayStation game of its generation to a platform that can really let it stretch its visual legs. Following along from games like Horizon: Zero Dawn anmd Uncharted 4, which were original PlayStation exclusives and became massive hits on PC, God of War will likely be a monumental success in its own right when it debuts in just a few months time.

To celebrate the PC version of the game, Sony Santa Monica Studio has promised the PC port will enjoy support for 4K resolution, unlocked frame rates, ultrawide monitors, and more advanced visual settings, like higher resolution shadows, screen space reflection improvements, and a couple of different ambient occlusion modes. There will also be DLSS support at launch to help frame rates.

The PC version of God of War won't just be a straight port with tweaks, though. It's also coming with some bonus content, including:

Death’s Vow Armor Sets for Kratos and Atreus

Exile’s Guardian Shield Skin

Buckler of the Forge Shield Skin

Shining Elven Soul Shield Skin

Dökkenshieldr Shield Skin

The Steam page doesn't list any system requirements just yet, but considering the PS4 was hardly a powerhouse in 2018, let alone in 2021, and the game looked gorgeous even then, they won't be too steep. Still, with the promises of the higher resolution and frame rate support, those with higher powered PCs will really be able to make this game sing.