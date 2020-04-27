Grab Total War: Shogun II for free on Steam

If you didn't get yourself enough games to play in all the ongoing sales and bundle collection deals, then perhaps a free game will be more to your liking? Total War: Shogun II is now free to download and keep forever on Steam, no matter who you are, giving the whole world access to an exciting and strategic experience where you push to take over ancient Japan.

Originally released in 2011, Total War: Shogun II was critically acclaimed and is still beloved by its community today. That community is set to get a lot bigger, now that it's free to play and free to own, forever.

"The past few weeks have presented unimaginable challenges for many of us, but the remarkable collective effort being made by the global community to overcome this moment of adversity has been truly inspirational," Creative Assembly said in a statement."With this in mind, we want to continue to encourage you all to stay home and save lives by extending a gift to everyone to help make this difficult situation a little bit easier. Everyone at Creative Assembly is now working from home, and we hope that this will help everyone with that stay home mission – #StayHomeSaveLives."

To further celebrate this Total War giveaway, Creative Assembly is slashing prices on other Total War games in the coming weeks.

