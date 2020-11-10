This handheld console has an AMD 4500U APU in it

Fancy some portable gaming power in a tiny handheld form factor? If you love to play indie PC games that are console inspired, this could be a great way to play them on the move. The Aya Neo Founder is a Switch-size games console that you hold in your hands. The kicker, though, is that it's powered by an incredibly capable AMD Ryzen 4500U APU, with onboard Vega graphics and six Zen 2 CPU cores, and 16GB of DDR4 memory. That would give it around 1.1 TFLOPS or performance, or nearly as much 3D rendering power as the original Xbox One.

The device has just entered mass production now with a limited run release taking place in China this side of the new year, followed by a wider release in 2021. It has 500GB or 1TB of storage, depending on your budget. VideoCardz reports that its launch price will be rather high, unfortunately, with the half a terabyte model costing just over $600, and the 1TB model over $750.

That kind of money would put this system well beyond the range of even new generation consoles and some capable gaming desktop PCs and laptops, begging the question why you might buy this over just about anything else?

It's simply the most powerful portable console ever made. It's more capable than the Nintendo Switch, and with its more mainstream AMD GPU hardware, it has the potential to run a wider array of x86 games. Its display is 1,280 x 800, making it a little more detailed than the Switch's and with a 7-inch IPS panel, it's bigger and likely more colorful too.

At 47 watt hours, the battery life should be reasonable, and with a native Windows 10 install, its software potential goes far beyond what typical portable consoles can offer.

That launch price though? Off. That's a hard one to stomach.