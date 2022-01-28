Horizon Zero Dawn at 8K with ray tracing is next-gen-pretty

There's nothing quite as gorgeous as an already good-looking game being given the gift of ray tracing. We've seen it a few times to the likes of God of War, and Red Dead Redemption, through reshade plugin injection and now we're seeing it with Horizon Zero Dawn; a game that already looked great. Now it looks downright next gen.

With a new Horizon game coming in the very near future, this gives us a real taste of what we might expect.

It looks absolutely stunning, especially since it's already a few years old. The textures aren't quite cutting edge, but the lighting sure looks contemporary, with great depth given to everything from the foliage, to the sunlight, thanks to the path tracing reshade plugin.

To be able to get your version of Horizon: Zero Dawn looking this good, you'll need the reshade ray tracing plug-in from Pascal Gilcher and if you want the same Reshade and settings presets used by Digital Dreams, you can get them as part of his Patreon here.