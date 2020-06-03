Humble Bundle launches $1million fund to support Black developers

Joining the many news outlets, organizations, companies, and individuals in Blackout Tuesday in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, and the ongoing protests around the U.S., Humble Bundle has announced a $1 million fund exclusively to help promote and publish Black developers' games.

“We stand in solidarity to condemn racism and violence against the Black community. Humble believes in empowering and uniting communities through gaming and will leverage our platform to help achieve racial equity everywhere. Today we are announcing a $1 million fund dedicated to helping publish games by Black developers. We will have more updates about the fund and other ways we are actively supporting organisations soon.”

Humble has been a focal point of aiding fledgling and independent developers for years, offering publishing services, as well as promotional aid through its bundle system and later storefront. This is the first time it has offered a fund exclusively for Black developers, and in doing so has also encouraged fans of the movement to donate to Black Lives Matter.

If you want to donate to the Black Lives Matter global movement, you can do so here.