Humble Heal Covid-19 Bundle has $650+ of games for $20

Humble Bundle might not quite have the shine it once had, but that doesn't mean some of its bundles can't make an impact. The Heal Covid-19 bundle is here to give gamers a host of games for cheap, whilst giving 100% of the proceeds to charities that are helping curtail the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Normally Humble Bundle works on a pay what you want model. You can still do that, paying over the odds if you like, but the minimum here isn't a penny, it's $20. That $20 gets you a lot though, including excellent games like Into the Breach, Bioshock Remastered, Euro Truck Simulator 2, Hyper Light Drifter, The Witness, This War Is Mine, SuperHot, Brutal Legends, the complete edition of Crusader Kings, and more.

You also get a bunch of comics, educational books, and useful software, like BackUp Pro 14, and Music Maker: Hip Hop Edition.

Every single game, book, and software package is redeemable through Steam for Windows, and some of them can be redeemed on Mac and Linux too. The comics are available in both PDF and eBook formats, so you can also enjoy them on tablets, on your desktop, laptop, or even your phone. You'll be able to download everything in your favorite format in your Humble Bundle account.

100% of the proceeds from this bundle go straight to charities helping to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, including DirectRelief, Doctors Without Borders, the International Medical Corps, and GiveIndia.