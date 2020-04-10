Intel to launch 10nm desktop chips in 2021, 7nm in 2022

Intel has been promising 10nm CPUs since 2015, but they've only appeared in limited numbers in laptops to date. That's all going to change next year according to a reportedly leaked Intel roadmap. It suggests that Intel's Adler Lake platform, the successor to both Comet Lake and Rocket Lake, will be built on 10nm and will finally realize a dream Intel has had for over half a decade.

Adler Lake is reportedly part of Intel's production plan in 2020, though they won't go on sale until sometime next year. They'll join other hardware that will launch in the next few months though, including the DG1 graphics card, more Ice Lake CPUs, a Snow Ridge 10nm, 5G chip, and Tiger lake mobile CPUs.

Intel also laid out its more long-term performance goals with various CPU generations. Moving to 10nm on desktop will significantly raise the performance per watt, we're told, with 10nm+ going further, and 7nm technologies coming in the years that followed making an even more dramatic difference [thanks WCCFTech].

But this still raises the question of will this be enough to catch up to AMD's lead? Team red is already leading in the IPC and process node race. In 2020 it's moving to the 7nm+ node that Intel isn't even going to reach until 2022, and by then AMD will have undoubtedly dropped down to TSMC's new 5nm node. Intel will be several steps behind ever step of the way.

Do you think Intel can recover its performance lead on desktop any time soon?

Image source: WCCFTech