Kerbal Space Program 2 has a new developer

In an entirely arbitrary decision, Take Two has pulled Kerbal Space Program 2 from Star Theory Games and has handed it off to a new studio that it's not naming... for now. It will sit under its Private Division publishing label, and key members of the original team will move over to work on the new game, but it will be in new hands moving forward.

Kerbal Space Program is a darling indie title (and a personal favorite of mine) that started off as an alpha success story in 2011, before becoming a Steam Early Access success in 2013. Its developer, Squad was bought out in 2017 by Take 2 and though the original game still sees some updates and development, a lot has been made of the game's sequel, which is designed to be easier to get to grips with, as well as expand the scope of the original game, including its end game.

But now it seems that something hasn't been quite right at the developer that was working on it, because now the game has been moved to someone else entirely.

"The opening of this new studio, whose purpose is dedicated solely to the ongoing development of KSP, is a reinforcement of our promise to bring the best experiences to our fans and players for Kerbal Space Program 2 and beyond," Private Division head Michael Worosz said.

That's the key of this decision, according to statements made to VGC. It's a good thing, we're told.

Here's hoping.