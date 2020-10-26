King Pins is the cutest RTS you haven't played yet

Need a micro dose of adorable real time strategy action? King Pins could be just what you need. It blends real time strategy unit control, with resource management and competitive warring on a micro scale. Controls are limited, options too, but there's real strategy at play and its lightweight fast, and just $3 for those who like the look of it.

If you've not heard of Sokpop before, you'd be forgiven, but you've certainly come across their work before. They're a game developer collective that pumps out two games a month every month and have been doing so forever. They have a popular Patreon page that keeps everything ticking over, and the few dollars they sell each game for make them worthwhile for the thousands of fans who buy them. It's a great little business premise and leads to the creation of some truly unique gaming experiences.

Like King Pins. It offers an hour-long campaign that acts as the tutorial, teaching you how to make units, build buildings, and defeat your opponents as one of the four playable races in the game: Goblins, Humans, Elves, and Devils. From there you can skirmish against up to three AI opponents, or locally with three other human players, with full keyboard and controller support.

Maps are randomly generated, creating unique defensive choke points, open field battle areas, and unique resource placements for a different game every time. Each race has their own buildings and units to unlock and figure out, and there are plenty of unit types and upgrades to consider when it comes to bringing the fight to whatever kind of enemies you take on.

