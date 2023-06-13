Leak claims the RTX 4060 is launching earlier than expected

Nvidia has reportedly brought the launch of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 forward, if leaks of an internal document are to be believed as legitimate. Originally due to launch in July, it seems that Nvidia has made the decision to push the launch of its new GPU forward to the end of June instead.

The leak comes via MEGAsizeGPU, who posted a heavily redacted internal document. According to the document, samples of the GPU were shipped to channels on June 12, and reviews embargoed for June 28. Finally, the RTX 4060 will then be available on shelves on June 29, a full month earlier than previously expected. A 16GB variant of the RTX 4060 Ti is also mentioned in the document, with a release date of “July”, likely around the time we might otherwise have expected the 4060 to launch.

The early launch of the RTX 4060 likely comes down to the lukewarm sales of the card’s bigger sibling, the RTX 4060 Ti. Despite being a decent card, the $400 RTX 4060 Ti exists in something of an awkward space, being too expensive for most to justify the amount of power delivered, at least when compared to the options immediately and below it in the market. With a price point of $300, the RTX 4060 is likely to have been pushed out quicker than expected in order to bolster Nvidia’s sales and provide a solid lower priced GPU that’s likely to attract more sales.

As you might expect, the 4060 is a slightly toned down version of the 4060 Ti, with 3072 CUDA cores compared to the 4060 Ti’s 4352, and a slightly lower boost clock speed of 2,460MHz. However, it comes with the same 8GB of GDDR6 RAM, as well as a lower TDP of 115W, giving it a stronger power efficiency and power per watt than its more expensive sibling.

How well the card sells will of course come down to how well the GPU performs compared to its closest rivals, but based on historical sales, we can probably expect the RTX 4060 to sell well. The 60-series of Nvidia’s GPUs have always been a good choice for budget-conscious gamers, and this year, it looks like you can expect your upgrade to land a little earlier than expected.