This is the limited edition Cyberpunk 2077 Controller

Cyberpunk 2077 is going to be one of the biggest releases of 2020, whether you're locked down at home during Coronavirus self-isolation or not. And as such, there will be heaps of tie-in products and accessories to make the game that bit more fun and immersive. One of those that's already been shown off is the Cyberpunk 2077, limited edition 2080 Ti graphics card from Nvidia, and now there's an official Xbox One controller design too.

First listed by Amazon Canada, the controller features a white and black color scheme with red accents, some aesthetic-only wearing to make it fit in with iconic Cyberpunk character, Johnny Silverhand (set to be played by Keanu Reeves in the game), with even a little scratched message of "No Future" near the face buttons.

This is a standard Xbox One controller so there's not the extra-levels of customization you get with an Elite controller, but there will be custom button remapping using the Xbox accessories app, and it will be compatible with headsets through the 3.5mm port.

If the listing isn't entirely placeholder, the controller should go on sale on May 4, several months in advance of Cyberpunk 2077's release date.

Cyberpunk 2077 is currently slated to launch on September 17, 2020.