Many Square Enix games return to GeForce NOW

After the company pulled its games from Nvidia’s streaming service prior to the full public launch, 14 titles published by Square Enix are now available to play.

Here’s the complete list:

• BATTALION 1944

• Boundless

• Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut

• Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

• Just Cause 3

• Just Cause 4

• Life is Strange

• Life Is Strange 2

• Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration

• Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (RTX On)

• Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition

• Supreme Commander: Forged Alliance

• The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit

• Tomb Raider (2013)

GeForce NOW officially launched to the public in February 2020 after remaining in beta since January 2017. The platform originally made its debut on the first Nvidia Shield as Nvidia Grid in 2013, a subscription-based service that also allowed customers to purchase games they could stream and play outside the subscription.

While many hardcore PC gamers may turn away from a streaming service in favor of Steam’s in-home streaming or similar, those who simply can’t afford an RTX-based machine may find the $5 monthly fee worth the cost. Given games run on Nvidia’s RTX-equipped servers, those that support DirectX Raytracing (DXR) will see the benefits of ray-traced graphics, like Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

Along with Activision Blizzard and Bethesda, Square Enix pulled its games from the streaming service after Nvidia made them accessible via a linked Steam account without prior permission. That prompted a new opt-in policy for developers and publishers, meaning that games that get the green light can remain. All other games were removed on May 31, 2020.

“Square Enix has opted in many of their popular franchises to GeForce NOW, such as Deus Ex, Just Cause and Tomb Raider from Crystal Dynamics, Eidos, and other developers,” Nvidia stated on Thursday.

Gamers can stream the GeForce NOW library on Windows 10, MacOS, Android, and Shield TV.