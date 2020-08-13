Marvel's Avengers is the first game to recommend an SSD

The next-generation of games consoles from both Microsoft and Sony have promised a lot in terms of raw performance. Arguably their biggest change, however, will be in their standard inclusion of a high-speed SSD rivalling even the best PCIExpress storage on desktop and laptop PCs. That means that a lot of next-generation games are going to be built with SSDs in mind, removing loading screens, elevator rides, and even making gameplay that bit faster. It also means PC gamers will need an SSD to take advantage, which is why we're now seeting the first games demand an SSD.

Marvel's Avengers doesn't need an SSD to run, but if you want to meet the recommended specs it does.

The minimum demands a fourth generation Intel Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a GTX 950/AMD 270 and 75GB of storage space. But if you want to meet the recommended specifications, alongside the Intel 4770K/Ryzen 1600, 16GB of RAM, GTX 1060/RX 480, you'll also need 110GB of SSD space.

The additional storage demands come from higher resolution textures, making terrain, models, and characters that much more detailed. In a nod to how next-generation consoles will handle data, these textures will be pulled straight from the storage drive on the fly (rather than being pre-loaded into memory) so you need an SSD to make that possible.

Marvel’s Avengers will launch on PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on September 4 and will debut on Xbox Series X and PS5 when they launch later this year.