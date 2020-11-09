Mass Effect Legendary Edition remasters the trilogy in 2021

One of the most iconic gaming trilogies ever (for a variety of reasons), Mass Effect, is making a comeback. Mass Effect 1, 2, and 3 will be rereleased as a remaster in the Mass Effect Legendary Edition, letting new and old fans alike experience the story of Shepherd and his cohorts in a new and exciting way.

Your choices. Your squad. Your Shepard. Relive the legend in a remastered edition of the highly acclaimed trilogy. Mass Effect Legendary Edition arrives Spring 2021.https://t.co/jLUj8FUGaI pic.twitter.com/vxTKyq4LQ1 — BioWare (@bioware) November 7, 2020

No in-game footage has been released as of yet, but all of the characters look gorgeously recreated in the short trailer for the Legendary Edition. Bioware has also hinted that we'll see not only graphical updates, but also some tweaks to the gameplay which will modernise it so that it can be enjoyed "in its best possible form."

"As game developers, we always hope that our games will transcend their original platforms. Having the opportunity to remaster the trilogy means that the fruits of a decade of our work will live on, and will be experienced better and clearer than ever before," BioWare said in a statement.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition will include all three single player experiences from the original games, as well as all post-release DLC, promotional weapons, armors, and packs, all of it made supportive of Ultra HD 4K resolution.

There's still some way to go before the games are released, with Bioware currently targeting a Spring 2021 launch date for the games, but we'll likely see a bit of a wind up to the eventual release in the form of new marketing videos, in-game footage, and hopefully, more details of what changes have been made.