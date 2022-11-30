Microsoft fixes game stuttering in Windows 11

Microsoft has released Windows 11 performance patch KB5020044 which addresses a few fixes and adds a handful of new features, too. The key feature for gamers, however, will be that it fixes the stuttering issues that some have experienced in some games.

"It addresses an issue that affects some games and applications," Microsoft said in a statement. "This issue is related to GPU performance debugging features. This lowers the expected game performance."

Effectively, what Windows 11 was going in some games, is forcing a GPU debugging feature that wasn't intended for consumers, to run, causing micro stutters and lowering overall in-game performance. It was originally thought to be an Nvidia problem, but it just turns out that the debugging feature turns on automatically in some cases, with some Nvidia graphics cards.

Now it's fixed though! As long as you're running the latest version of Windows 11, you shouldn't run into any issues like that. You can also download the latest GeForce Experience version, just to be sure.

Other features and changes made in KB5020044 include: Onedrive subscribers getting storage alerts on the System page, it combines Windows Spotlight with themes on the Personalization page, fixes a known problem with the Input Method Editor that stopped some apps from running properly, and fixed an issue that stopped File Explorer from working properly.