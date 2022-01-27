Mortal Kombat movie sequel is in the works

Another new Mortal Kombat movie is in the works. This time it's coming to Cinemas and HBO Max from the head writer of Disney+ series, Moon Knight, Jeremy Slater. It's a sequel to the 2021 movie that didn't exactly go over well, but apparently it did well enough that Warner Bros is happy to fund a sequel.

Mortal Kombat is a movie franchise that has never been good. It might have seemed like it in the 90s, but in retrospect, those movies are atrocious and haven't held up well at all. Even as a campy ironic watch. There have been some cool ideas with it over the years, with a mini web series in 2011 called Mortal Kombat: Legacy that was actually pretty decent, but even that can't wash the stink off something that doesn't hold a candle to the excellent fighting game series.

Enter 2021's Mortal Kombat reboot and it was... just fine. There were some good moments, but the overall movie was pretty dull. Still, it made money, which is enough to get a sequel going, so here we go again.

Mortal Kombat 2, as it will be known, doesn't have a script, or a director just yet, so don't expect to see it for a couple of years.