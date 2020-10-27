Most Ubisoft games to be 4K 60 FPS on PS5 and Xbox Series X

Ubisoft will take full advantage of the new, faster hardware inside the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles to enable its next-generation games to play at 60 FPS, even at 4K resolution. That includes the upcoming Far Cry 6 and Assassin's Creed Valhalla, among other Ubisoft titles still in development and planned for release in 2020 and 2021.

The total list of confirmed Ubisoft games that will run at 4K 60 FPS includes:

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Far Cry 6

Riders Republic

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Rainbow Six Siege (can actually hit up to 120FPS at 4K)

For Honor

Watch Dogs: Legion didn't make the cut, because while it will support both 4K and 60 FPS, those will be independent of one another. It will instead offer a 4K 30 FPS play mode with ray tracing enabled, and a 60 FPS option that runs at a lower resolution without ray tracing. Ubisoft has yet to confirm what resolution it will actually run at, though 1440p seems quite likely.

This is all enabled by the higher powered CPU and GPU within both the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. There are some slight differences in clock speed between the two systems, but they're both based on the AMD Zen 2 CPU architecture found in AMD's last-generation Ryzen 3000 CPUs, and a next-generation RDNA2 graphics core. Together they enable the high speed 4K gameplay that will so characterise the early days of this next console generation.

As WCCFTech highlights, all of the listed games will come with the 4K 60 FPS support at launch, though they will have staggered releases. The earliest, like Assassin's Creed Valhalla will debut right alongside the new-generation consoles, while Riders Republic and Far Cry won't release until February 2021.