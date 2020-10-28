Netflix will adapt Assassin's Creed into its own series

Assassin's Creed is getting the Witcher treatment with Netflix, with plans to turn the long-running Ubisoft franchise into its own TV series. It will be live action, and Ubisoft executives will be executive producing the show, so they will have some input in the creative process. That could help it stick relatively close to the source material, but it's still very early in development, so we can't expect to see much from the developers for the next few months at least.

Assassin's Creed made the leap to the small and big screen for the first time in 2016 with the release of the Michael Fassbender movie of the same name. It was moderately successful — enough that Netflix is willing to take a punt on a series — but it wasn't the blockbuster success that its more than $125 million budget might have pegged it as.

Netflix is moving forward with its series despite that concern. It's not been made clear which, if any, particular game the show will be based off, but we can imagine it will feature many of the most typical elements of the Assassin's Creed franchise. If somebody doesn't leap off a tall building into a haybale we'll certainly be disappointed.

The response from fans so far has been near universally positive, with the most diehard simply hoping that Netflix can do the franchise justice. We'll need to wait to see more about who is hired on to direct, write, and take the starring roles, before we can make any predictions there.

This isn't the only show that Ubisoft hopes to develop in the future based on its existing franchises. As Kotaku reports, it is reportedly working on developing Beyond Good and Evil into a Netflix movie, and there may be more than one Resident Evil show soon under development — whether with Netflix or another streaming service and content creation house is not yet confirmed.