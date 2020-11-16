New Cyberpunk 2077 footage makes it look better than ever

Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed time and time again, and while that's frustrating, perhaps it's worth the wait. New footage of the game looks as good as ever, with gorgeous graphics, an immersive world, and the kind of next-generation cinematography that CD Projekt Red has pioneered with its games over the past decade.

The voice over's in German, because that's where the ad was shown, but you get the idea. Cyberpunk 2077 is going to be something special.

From new ray traced lighting, to advanced texture support, to extraordinary draw distance, and gorgeously detailed models, Cyberpunk 2077 looks set to be a watermark in gaming fidelity. It'll bring graphics cards to their knees, but for those with new-gen hardware like RTX 3000 and RDNA2 graphics cards, it's going to be a real treat. Everyone else will be able to enjoy it too, but for those who want to take full advantage of its fidelity, you're going to need a powerful set up.

Cyberpunk 2077 was initially expected to release early in 2020, and was then pushed back to the fall. It's since seen multiple additional delays, pushing its release beyond the debut of the new-generation games consoles. It's now slated to make its debut in December, and will launch across many platforms at once, including the PS4 and PS5, Xbox One and Series X/S, PC, and Stadia.