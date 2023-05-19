The next PowerWash Simulator DLC takes you to Bikini Bottom

PowerWash Simulator, the unlikely simulation hit that we all never knew we needed, has announced its next DLC pack, and it’s, er, Spongebob SquarePants. Yes, you’ll be taking your trusty powerwasher, and using it to clean up the dirt-encrusted Bikini Bottom.

If you’ve noticed something odd about that, well, you’re not wrong. That does mean you’ll be using a water-powered powerwasher to clean while already underwater. But it’s best to simply forget all that and just enjoy the ride — after all, this is the same nameless, voiceless PowerWash Simulator protagonist who’s powerwashed their through a strange mystery involving cats and the end of the world, and visited Lara Croft’s mansion and Final Fantasy VII’s Midgar, for good measure. At this point, the PowerWash van’s done more miles than the Mystery Machine, and that’s fine.

Unlike the Tomb Raider and Final Fantasy VII-themed DLC though, the SpongeBob SquarePants DLC won’t be free. It’ll cost $8 when it comes out, but will contain six new maps, including Conch Street, The Bikini Bottom Bus, The Krusty Krab, The Patty Wagon, The Invisible Boatmobile and The Mermalair. If that wasn’t enough, there will be 10 new achievements to grab, as well as a redesign of the power washer itself to fit SpongeBob’s more cartoony aesthetic.

There’s no exact date on offer yet, with the ten second teaser only mentioning “Summer 2023”. Still, summer isn’t far away, so we expect the launch for this will be just around the corner.

This being a paid DLC doesn’t mean the end of free content for owners of PowerWash Simulator, though. FuturLabs released a roadmap in April which detailed the upcoming releases for the game, and there’s free content galore for 2023, alongside some more paid DLC. Expect one to drop every quarter, with everything after this SpongeBob update being a complete mystery. However, if this reveal has shown us anything, it’s that the FuturLabs could absolutely anywhere with this game, and absolutely nowhere is off limits.