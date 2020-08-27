Nvidia breaks down new cooler design for RTX 3000 series

Nvidia has released a new video explaining the innovative new cooling system used with its next-generation RTX 3000 series graphics cards. In so doing, it not only confirms the new cooling system, but also the "V" shaped PCB of the cards, as well as that they require a new 12-pin power connector. Why all this? Because they're going to be extremely power hungry and run hot.

The demands of the new generation graphics cards warranted an entire redesign of how a GPU is made. Instead of the usual, boxy PCB designs, these new cards will have a concave V shape which allows for an in-line fan that's larger, but not too tall. That helps make the GPU compatible with existing cases and motherboard designs (albeit mainly large ones) but helps increase cooling performance.

It does this by pulling air from underneath the card on one end, and pumping it out the top on the other. With larger fans, larger heatsinks, this allows for greater power usage, which needs the new 12-pin connector. It's smaller than existing 8-pin designs, but is more capable. It will be compatible with existing 8pin connectors using an adapter, and deliver more than enough power for even the most powerful of new-gen cards.

Expect more details on these cards in the coming days and weeks as we edge towards a general release.