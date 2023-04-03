Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 price has been confirmed

Nvidia has apparently confirmed the price of the upcoming GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card in a press briefing, and it matches the rumors that had leaked out only a few days prior. According to the press briefing, the RTX 4070 will start with an MSRP of $599, putting it on par with the price of the RTX 3070 Ti, and putting it $200 cheaper than its big sibling, the RTX 4070 Ti.

That low price is likely to be an excellent starting point for the RTX 4070, which offers the same amount of GDDR6X RAM (12GB) as its more expensive sibling, as well as the same memory speed. Sure, it misses out in some areas, with almost 1800 fewer CUDA cores, and a base clock of 1920MHz compared to 2310MHz, but with such a big difference in price, that’s likely a sacrifice many are going to be willing to make.

Of course, this isn’t going to be a “cheap” GPU by any means, but its introduction does mean the midrange graphics card market is back underway with a vengeance, and it means Nvidia can carve itself a solid niche in a market that had largely disappeared thanks to the inflated GPU prices of the last few years. Keep in mind that this is a 4K-capable card with DLSS 3, and the price starts to look more and more like a bargain. This is especially pertinent when you consider the latest leaks and rumors for the RTX 4060 are still saying that card and the Ti variant are likely to sport only 8GB of GDDR6 RAM, and may well be a significant drop from the RTX 4070.

Nvidia has changed GPU prices in the run ups to launches before, so as always, take even this with a pinch of salt. Also keep in mind that third party manufacturers will set their own prices, and will likely inflate that price slightly to compensate for any additional cooling or tweaks of their own.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 is due to launch on April 13, and we’ll let you know if anything changes.