Nvidia's RTX 3090 could cost $1,400

Nvidia may push the price of its next-generation graphics cards up even higher than its RTX 2000 series, despite the threat of increased competition at the top end of the market from AMD. Its flagship RTX 3090 GPU is expected to have as much as 24GB of high-speed GDDR6X memory and will cost a whopping $1,400. This would put it several hundred dollars higher than even the monstrously expensive RTX 2080 Ti, and custom versions would likely cost even more.

Nvidia's upcoming Ampere generation is a major update for Nvidia's GPU range, improving ray tracing performance by several times, increasing general performance by allegedly up to 50 percent at the top end, and redefining what mainstream GPU coolers look and perform like. AMD's RDNA2 is expected to be hotly competitive with what Nvidia has to offer, but that hasn't stopped team green raising prices, it seems. Custom versions of the already stupidly expensive RTX 3090 could be as high as $2,300, according to WCCFTech.

Nvidia isn't set to reveal hard details about its Ampere graphics cards until the start of September, but leaked information suggests that the RTX 3090 will have up to 24GB of GDDR6X memory, and around 20 percent more CUDA cores than a 2080 Ti. Combined with a die shrink to Samsung's 8nm process and a higher clock speed, this could see absolutely ungodly performance out of the new generation.