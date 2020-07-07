Overlocked AMD 4700G hits 4.77GHz with stock cooling

An AMD Ryzen 4700G with its Zen 2 monolithic core has been overclocked to 4.765GHz, pushing its performance beyond that of a standard 3800X, whilst equipped with a high-speed 7nm Vega GPU core for impressive entry-level gaming performance. Set to debut just ahead of the release of Zen 3 desktop CPUs, this all-in-one processor would make for a fantastic working CPU with some gaming power in the off-hours.

Ryzen 7 4700G is based on the 7nm Zen 2 core architecture and features 8 cores, 16 threads, 4 MB of L2 and 8MB of L3 cache. The total of 12MB of combined cache is decidedly lower than that of the 3800X it apes (which has 32MB) but with the monolithic design of the APU, rather than the chiplet approach, that's not much of a hurdle. Without the need for an infinity fabric connecting the IO and chiplet dies, efficiency is improved, as well as bandwidth and latency, leading to greater overall performance, despite the cache deficit.

The stock clocks of the chip are 3.6 GHz at base, and 4.45GHz when boosted, but with overclocking, it appears capable of going much further. Showcased by ITCooker, via WCCFTech, this overclock represents serious potential for the APU as a killer desktop CPU with a low TDP. At just 65w at stock, it doesn't need particularly hefty cooling, allowing it to operate at high speeds in smaller chassis and at lower noise levels and power requirements.

It's not yet clear when the 4700G will make its debut, but with Zen 3 fast approaching, it shouldn't be long now.