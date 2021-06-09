Playdate hand crank Games Console Pre-orders go live in July

The Playdate retro handheld games console with its own built-in crank handle, is going up for pre-order in just a few weeks time. The little system is priced at $179 and will launch with a library of 24 games, all of which will be given to console buyers for free at a rate of two per week. It also has some planned accessories, and much more to come in the near and longer-term future.

Playdate is a black and white games console with a display and internals that's inspired by early 1-bit games, despite being integrated with modern apps and functions, in a very different form factor and style. It will have eight hours of battery life, support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB-A and USB-C connections. It's made by the publisher of games like Firewatch and has already got some major indie developers onboard, including Paper's Please maker, Lucas Pope.

The list of announced games so far, which will be given away free to all buyers, is as follows:

Crankin’s Time Travel Adventure

Battleship Godios

Boogie Loops

Casual Birder

DemonQuest 85

Echoic Memory

Executive Golf DX

Flipper Lifter

Forrest Byrnes: Up in Smoke

Hyper Meteor

Lost Your Marbles

Omaze

Pick Pack Pup

Questy Chess

Ratcheteer

Sasquatchers

Snak

Spellcorked!

Zipper

Saturday Edition

Whitewater Wipeout

Developer Panic also announced the first Playdate accessory: a stereo dock. It gives you a stand for the console when you're not using it, a traditional charger so that your Playdate is always ready to go, and a Bluetooth speaker. It works in conjunction with the retro-inspired Poolsuite FM app, for a synthwave-filled audio experience.

Playdate pre-orders go live in July, with the first orders shipping out later this year.