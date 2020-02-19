Pro LoL player Faker just bought part of the team he plays for

Professional gamers are now reaching the point where their earnings are high enough to invest in the very teams they play for, opening up additional revenue streams for themselves, as well as securing their financial future beyond the success of their professional gaming career. In the latest instance of this, Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok signed a new three year contact with is Team, T1, whereby when he retires, he will be a part owner in the team itself.

"I am excited to continue playing for T1 and am thankful for all the fans around the world who have supported me all these years," Faker said in an interview on ESPN. "I am honoured to become a part-owner of T1 and look forward to working with the leadership team beyond my playing career."

A three year contract is the longest that Riot Games allows professional LoL players to be locked into, but it will only see Faker reach the age of 26 at the time of its completion, so it may be extended. Or he could take the option at that point to step away from competitive play and focus instead on growing the team and the T1 brand.

In either case, Faker seems set for the foreseeable future. Having already participated in back to back World Championship wins in 2015 and 2016, Faker has secured his place in the LoL history books, but now may be come one of the most prominent earners and eventual figures in the management scene too.