PS5 games will be $70 each

It's been a long time coming and in many ways we've been lucky that prices haven't risen before now, but as with all inflationary finance, games in the next-generation will be more expensive than they have been in the past. Starting with the PS5 launch lineup, all new PlayStation games will retail at $70 in the U.S., and £70 in the UK. This has been confirmed for Demon's Souls, Destruction All Stars, and Spider Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition.

The caveat there is that the standard edition of Spider Man: Miles Morales will be a more modest $50, which suggests that some games will be cheaper. Indeed, Sackboy A Big Adventure will be priced at $60. This may mean that we see some variation throughout the new generation, at least to start with, as publishers tentatively raise prices while hoping it doesn't negatively effect sales too much.

2K games and Activision have both confirmed their next-gen games will all use the new $70 price tag, but we haven't heard anything from other publishers as of yet. They may be waiting to see how the response is to the mega publishers pulling this price hike before they join in.

How would a rise in prices like this effect your game spending? Do you think you would buy less games because of it? Or look to play more on different platforms?