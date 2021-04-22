Razer is now making toilet paper

Razer continues its drive into more of a lifestyle brand than just something for gamers, with part of its $50 million green investment fund going to The Nurturing Co, the company behind Bambooloo bamboo toilet paper. Announced to coincide with Earth Day 2021, this move joins a number of investments from Razer as part of its greener initiatives in recent years, like reducing its own products and company actions' environmental impact, and encouraging greener thinking within its customers.

“Together with Razer, The Nurturing Co. will bring our Bambooloo range of sustainable, less impacting products to an even wider number of consumers across the world," The Nurturing Co said in a statement. This will begin with Razer using Bamboo toilet paper in its own facilities throughout Asia and the U.S., and will then move to help expand Bambooloo to a much wider range of outlets and eventually customers in the U.S. and other territories.

No word yet on whether there will ever be any Razer branded toilet paper, but it'd no doubt be something for a gamer's stocking at Christmas if it did.

Other Razer green initiatives in recent years include its Sneki Snek plushie campaign helping to save 207,670 trees, as well as its Kanagawa Wave apparel helping to remove a kilogram of plastic from the oceans with every item it sells.

It has also committed to operate using 100 percent renewable energy by 2025, and will make all Razer products with recyled or recylable materials by 2030, as well as completely offsetting its entire carbon footprint, as per PCGamer.