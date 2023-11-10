Rockstar announces announcement date for GTA 6 announcement

Some might say that a decade is too long between Grand Theft Auto game instalments, but those people clearly don’t work for Rockstar, as it’s still content to make us wait one more month before officially revealing Grand Theft Auto 6.

Now, that’s not entirely true: Rockstar did (finally) confirm GTA 6’s existence in a tweet on Wednesday 8 November, but only in a brief tweet/X post and blog post for Rockstar’s 25th anniversary, which simply mentioned that a trailer would be on the way in “early December”. So that’s an announcement for an announcement date, which is effectively an official announcement. Turn back Alice, we are officially too far down the rabbit hole.

It was something of an ignominious announcement for a new entry in one of the most popular and famous gaming franchises of all time, and a bit of an odd move from Rockstar. It probably speaks to some level of the relaxed arrogance Rockstar can afford to have — after all, why put on all the bells and whistles when you know a number of lines buried in an unrelated press release will still do the job?

As it stands, we already know a decent amount about GTA 6. There was a large dump of footage and leaks in September, which told us a lot about the upcoming game. Included was a confirmation of two playable characters: Lucia and Jason, a Bonnie & Clyde-inspired duo mentioned in previous rumors, a modern day setting, and, most excitingly for older fans, a return to Vice City. Most well known as a part of GTA: Vice City from 2002, Vice City is a beloved location based loosely on Miami and Miami Beach. We last saw Vice City in the 80s, so it’ll be interesting to see how it’s changed in the intervening years.

But even with that huge leak, there’s more than plenty we don’t know about the upcoming GTA 6. While we can make a few assumptions (it’ll be surprising if you can’t steal cars, for instance), there’s still more than enough here that’s unknown that you can get excited for the upcoming trailer.