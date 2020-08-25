Ryzen auto overclocking tool could get you free CPU performance

The brain behind the Ryzen DRAM calculator that can help you tune your memory to get the most from your AMD CPU is back at it again, this time with an automatic overclocking and undervolting tool that some have found can deliver as much as a 10 percent improvement over AMD's stock overclocking algorithms.

The ClockTune Performance utility is being developed by none other than 1usmus, real name Yuri Bubliy, and was created specifically for third generation Ryzen CPUs, although it may be able to work with first and second generation (and soon fourth) in the future. It utilizes a combination of AMD's own Ryzen Master and Cinebench to tweak the various power and clock settings of AMD's Ryzen CPUs to deliver noticeable performance improvements. It adds an all-core overclock that tweaks settings on a per-CCX level, whilst also lowering voltages as much as they can go without affecting stability.

That leads to a Ryzen CPU that is slightly faster and noticeably cooler (and quieter) than it is at stock. All for free, and all entirely automated.

Well, almost. As Linus Tech Tips reported in its recent break down of the software, you do need some technical know how and there are a few steps to making the most of it, but ultimately, this is a simplistic piece of software that anyone should be able to find use for if they don't want to dig into the nitty gritty of overclocking a Ryzen CPU itself, which can be a complicated and laborious process compared to more traditional multiplier tweaking.

The tool isn't quite ready yet, but will be available in the coming weeks, entirely for free.

Thanks WCCFTech.