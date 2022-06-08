Samsung launches world's first 4K 240Hz monitor

If you have the deepest of pockets, then you can now become the brand new owner of a cutting edge 4K gaming screen. Samsung's new Neo G8 is the world's first 4K 240Hz gaming monitor. At 32-inches, with a smooth 1000R curvature, it is the perfect shape and size to make full use of that 4K resolution, and at 240Hz, you won't miss a second of the action, while enjoying a super-responsive gaming experience.

High refresh rate monitors are almost the norm in gaming now, with anything under 120Hz considering antiquated and slow. But higher refresh rates have only just started becoming available at ultra high definition resolutions, partly because of technical challenges in their production, and partly because nobody had PCs that could run them. Now that's starting to change, though, and following 120Hz 4K screens in 2021, we're now seeing the first 240Hz 4K models in 2022.

The Odyssey Neo G8 from Samsung enjoys that high 240Hz refresh rate on its 4K panel, along with a support of 95% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, a 1ms response time, and an amazing HDR 2000 certification, meaning it can hit 2,000 nits peak brightness for incredible HDR. That's thanks to Samsung's combination of Mini LED and quantum dot technology in this cutting-edge display.

It even features Samsung's CoreSync lighting on the back of the monitor, helping to make the ambience match what it is you're showing on the screen. It supports FreeSync Premium Pro and comes with DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.1, and USB 3.0 ports.

No pricing or release information has dropped for this new display just yet, but it's expected to go on sale before the end of June.