Samurai Jack is getting a new game this summer on PC and consoles

It's been over a decade since the show's original run, and a couple of years since its finale season, but Samurai Jack is getting a brand new game. Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time, is a brand new game for the titular character destined for PC and consoles, and the first developed for the franchise since 2004.

Samurai Jack is the tale of an ancient samurai, who is tasked with killing the fearsome, shape shifting master of darkness, Aku, after he destroys the samurai's home. But before he can strike the final blow, Aku sends Jack through time to the future, where Aku's evil reigns supreme. Over the series, Jack fights to return home to his own time to stop Aku at the source.

Battle Through Time will try to capture that endless conflict, and in its early trailer appears to capture the look and feel of the show. Jack cuts through robotic enemies left and right, and in a blend of rural, and sci-fi urban environments befitting Aku's realm.

Under development at Soleil, which previously worked on Naruto to Bortu: Shinobi and No More Heroes: Travis Strikes Again. TV show head writer, Darrick Bachman, is handling the script for the game and so far it looks like a decent hack and slash. It's got to be better than the terrible tie in games that came out around the show's original run.