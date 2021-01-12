Sony's biggest PS5 games are coming to the PC in 2021

Finally realizing that people aren't going to buy a PlayStation for a handful of (admittedly great) exclusives, Sony is looking to bring many more of its best next-generation games to the PC as well as the PS5 throughout 2021 and beyond. Many of these games were both announced and detailed at CES 2021, giving us plenty to look forward to from Sony in the months to come.

Among the sizzle reel of Sony's upcoming major releases, it included release date details for their PC launch. They're not exact, so don't be surprised if they slip or get juggled a little, but here's what we're looking at for the major games over the next year or two:

Hitman 3 – January 2021

Kena: Bridge of Spirits – March 2021

Solar Ash – June 2021

Little Devil Inside – July 2021

Ghostwire Tokyo – October 2021

Stray – October 2021

Project Athia – January 2022

Pragmata – 2023

It's possible that other PS5 exclusives, Horizon: Forbidden West and the next Ratchet and Clank game will make their way to PC too, but currently they're slated as 2021 PS5 exclusives.

What are some new or older PlayStation exclusives that you'd like to see come to the PC?