Steam Playtest makes beta gaming that bit easier for everyone

Valve has introduced a new Steam feature called Playtest, which makes it easier to get, and manage beta keys for early access games and pre-release testing. Instead of handing out beta keys for the actual game arbitrarily and with many Valve requests for more, developers will now be able to offer gamers a playtest sign up page, where they can then dish out as many keys as the like to groups or individuals at will. The games are also entirely separate from the main game if and when it's released, so there's no confusion about what's what when the game is launched.

Traditionally developers have found their own ways around these issues, but Valve was interested in making it a more streamlined process for them, as explained in the new PlayTesting FAQ.

"Stuff like offering a demo that was really just an Open Beta, or shipping a free 'Prologue' game to build momentum. Devs were using whatever tools they could to build community and gather playtesting data. Those are great problems to solve, so we want to provide an official, well-supported solution that is easier for developers and more consistent for players."

Moving forward, if you want to be part of a beta event or run, then you can go to the game's store page, and click the "Request access" button. This will get you on the list of people who are interested in playing the game in its pre-release state. As and when the developer launches playtesting and beta periods, they can give you access (or not) at their whim.

There are also heaps of tools for the developers to use too, such as a view to how many people have access to the game, how many are interested in doing so, and how many players have been manually invited.

It should make the whole playtesting experience easier for everyone. And it's available now.