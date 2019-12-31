Toss a Coin to your Witcher is now in Beat Saber

Virtual reality hack-n-slask rhythm game, Beat Saber, isn't known for having the most expansive track selection, even if it is consistently one of the most popular virtual reality games being played at any one time. To solve that, modders created tools to import additional beat maps and songs into the game and as with any memeable track, the recent love for The Witcher show's Toss a Coin to Your Witcher, has made it a favorite of many an online gamer, so someone ported it into Beat Saber too.

It's a fairly sedate track compared to the dominance of dubstep and dance music in the base Beat Saber experience. It blends tracking the vocals and music which can be a little disorientating at times, but it's nice to play a different kind of track in Beat Saber. Sometimes you just want to cut some notes without needing the music pounding in your head the whole time.

If you want to download the track and put it in the game yourself, you can download it from BeatSaver.com. There you'll also find all the help you need to install modded Beat Saber tracks and beat maps.

Thanks PCGamesN.