Want to test Skull and Bones? Ubisoft wants to hear from you

After five years of teases, near-releases, and re-vampings, Ubisoft's pirate-themed battle-royale-like ship sailing extravaganza, is apparently nearing release, again. To make sure it's up to snuff, though, Ubisoft is now looking for testers to take it for a spin. If you want to give the game a play yourself, you can join the Skull and Bones Insider Program, to test some early version(s) of the game as they're finalized.

Skull and Bones has gone through several major retoolings over the years, with some scant praise for certain aspects of its gameplay each time it's been debuted. It looks great, very Black-Flag-esque, but with very limited boarding action, and a very arcade feel that doesn't necessarily gel with its realistic visuals.

But that was last time we saw it, and that was a few years ago. If the developers went back to the drawing board and are only now looking for early testers, it could be that Skull and Bones looks quite different today.

We are kicking off our Insider Program, a unique opportunity for a selected few to test early versions of Skull and Bones & share feedback. Apply now if you think you have what it takes! — Skull & Bones (@skullnbonesgame) March 9, 2022

"Our main objective is to get real data and feedback. We want to see what our players do when they're free to play our game whenever they want, however they want," the Insiders Program announcement explains. "Most importantly, we want to know how they feel about the game."

The first group of testers will reportedly remain quite small, and Ubisoft is after people who can dedicated a lot of time to testing, and trialling out new features, despite not offering any kind of compensation.

But hey, if you want to help shape Skull and Bones for free, you can sign up now at the link in the tweet above.