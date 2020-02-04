Wonderful 101 is coming back in remastered HD edition

The Wonderful 101 was a beloved game when it released on the Wii U in 2013, but due to the console's limited appeal (selling not much more than 12 million units in its lifetime) the game never took off in the way it might have done had it seen a release on other platforms. The creators of the game have never quite forgotten what could have been and are running a new campaign on Kickstarter to get the game remastered for a modern generation of consoles and PCs.

The Wonderful 101: Remastered destroyed its $50,000 goal in just a few hours, smashing its way through a million dollars in just a few days. The original goal was merely to get the game on the Nintendo Switch, but with more stretch goals reached, we can now expect the game to be ported to Steam on PCs, and the PlayStation 4. It doesn't seem like the game will come to Xbox, unfortunately, but you never know with the addition of new stretch goals.

Another that's already been reached is a Time Attack mode, with additional goals at $1.5 and $1.75 million set to introduce a character in a side-scrolling adventure game, and a remixed soundtrack, respectively.

If you want to take part in the campaign there are heaps of rewards available, from stickers and models, to keychains, comics, soundtracks, T-Shirts and more.