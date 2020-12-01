The Xbox Series S and X can emulate PS2 games

The Xbox Series S and X are amazingly capable consoles that help gamers enjoy games at up to 4K resolution and 120Hz, making it arguably the most powerful games console ever made. But that doesn't mean people can't enjoy older games on it too. In fact, gamers who have been playing around with developer mode have discovered that it's possible to make it play PS2 games and do it rather well, too.

Developer mode lets you effectively install UWP applications from the Microsoft store, which now includes retro emulators that in turn allow for the playing of classic games on the Xbox Series X and S. It was originally introduced on the Xbox One X in 2016, and now effectively gives the new-gen consoles the ability to play thousands of old school games.

The Zen 2 CPU inside the Xbox Series X is so powerful, that it's hitting great frame rates in these older games as well, making for some wonderfully retro experiences with great performance. There is a limitation to some games because dev mode limits you to 2GB of ROM size, and there are some texture issues in specific games, but for the most part, you can play huge libraries of PS2 games on the Xbox Series S and X.

But that's not all. Since this is through the Retro Arch emulator, there's also Gamecube games, NES, and many more older platforms.

What retro games would you like to play on your new-gen Xbox?