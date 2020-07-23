Xbox Series X could have biggest launch library of any console

Microsoft isn't just promising that the Xbox Series X will be its most powerful console yet, or that it will undercut the PS5 on price, but that it will have the largest launch library of games of any console ever. A serious commitment. While most consoles don't have too expansive a game selection on launch day — even factoring in support for last-generation titles — Microsoft is promising to beat everything that's come before.

We don't have a firm number, but CEO Satya Nadella said in a recent earnings call with investors (via WCCFTech) that: “In content, we are delivering differentiated, first and third-party content to attract and retain gamers. Xbox Series X will launch this fall with the largest launch lineup for any console ever."

The Xbox Series X is currently slated to debut in November and will bring brand new first and third-party games to the game right from the get go, as well as supporting much of the Xbox One's existing lineup. It's not clear if every game will be initially supported, or whether there will be any emulation of older Xbox and Xbox 360 games, but it's quite possible Microsoft will bring a lot to bear on day one.

This is all possible because the Xbox One and Xbox Series X are effectively mid-tier PCs (of their times) and therefore there isn't much of a difference between them beyond hardware and driver advancement. That's quite different than what's possible with the PlayStation consoles, as they use far more arbitrary hardware and software configurations and aren't quite as interchangeable.

If you're planning to buy one of the next-gen consoles, which way are you leaning?