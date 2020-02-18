You can win an Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti Cyerpunk 2077 Edition GPU

If you're hyped for CD Projekt Red's upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 but have been saddened about how much it's been delayed, at least you have more time to get your PC ready for it. The game is going to be pretty hard hitting on even the fastest of graphics cards, so why not throw something stupidly powerful at it? You can do just that if you enter Nvidia's RTXON competition, which sees it giving away 77 high-end Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti graphics cards built to celebrate the upcoming Cyberpunk game.

The RTX 2080 Ti is a $1,000+ graphics card and is effectively the fastest GPU in the world for gaming, with only the $2,500 Titan RTX offering a slightly more powerful option for stupid money. This Cyberpunk 2077 edition isn't any faster — although it does enjoy Founders Edition overclocks over reference models — and it has the standard Founders Edition cooling, but it does sport a stylish neon paint job and custom shroud to celebrate CDPR's new game.

Introducing the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition.



We made 77 for our community.



Want one? Here's how:

1. RT this video.

2. Tag a gamer who is as excited as you about Cyberpunk 2077 in the replies with #RTXOn

3. If selected, you BOTH win these limited edition GPUs! pic.twitter.com/IG2BZZCZ6H — NVIDIA GeForce (@NVIDIAGeForce) February 17, 2020

To be in with a chance of winning, all you have to do is retweet the competition tweet, tag a friend, and if you're selected, both of you win one of these fantastic graphics cards!