Anno 2070 - Deep Ocean v3.00.8051 (+16 Trainer) [DNA]

_______ ______________________ / / / \ / / / \ / / / ____ ____ ______ \ / / / / / / / / \ / / / / / / / / / / / // / / / / / / / / / / \__/ /___/____ __/ /___/ /______/ The Team from HomeofGamehacking proudly presents @ Trainer Notes @ Game Version:........3.00.8045 Trained by:................DNA Release:.................Uplay Tested on:..............Win 10 Trainer version:.......1.0.0.0 Date:..............06 Nov 2022 Homepage:.............................www.homeofgamehacking.de Discord:............................*****://discord.gg/5PcfeZ2 Trainer Design by:.......DNA @@ Available Options Hotkeys Function @ @ INSERT ACTIVATE Trainer CTRL + NUM 0 Unl. money CTRL + NUM 1 Max. warehouse CTRL + NUM 2 Unl. energy* CTRL + NUM 3 Toggle ecology* CTRL + NUM 4 No unit limit CTRL + NUM 5 Instant build ships CTRL + NUM 6 Build monument fast CTRL + NUM 7 Max diplomacy* CTRL + NUM 8 Unl. HP CTRL + NUM 9 One hit kill CTRL + NUM / Superspeed CTRL + NUM * Freeze other ships* CTRL + NUM - Unl. ascension rights* CTRL + NUM + Always happy @ Additional Notes @ Unl. energy This cheat will change your energy permanent. BUT, if you want to have your normal energy level you can open the energy menu in-game, calculate your energy production and consumption and use the textboxes inside the trainer to set the calculated production and consumption. Turn off the Unl. energy cheat before you use one of the textboxes. Max diplomacy Open the diplomacy window and activate the cheat. Now click the desired character you want to have the maximum diplomacy with. Freeze other ships When you build a ship and have set a collection point your ship won't go to the collection point until you click the ship once. Unl. ascension rights Each house will have the "Upgrade" button. If any of their needs are not completely filled they will be very unhappy when you upgrade their home and you can not use the slider to make them happy. They will be back to normale once you fullfill one of their missing needs. You can use the always happy cheat to bypass this. You can join our Home of Gamehacking Discord server if you encounter any problems, if you have any questions or if you just want to talk about hacking a game. Make sure you read the rules *****://discord.gg/5Pcfe72 @ Final Words @ ---> We are currently looking for experienced <--- - trainer makers - nfo maker - chiptuner when you think you are able to support us in any other way... so let us know... @ grEEtZ / thx @ sILeNt heLLsCrEAm, fr33k, Acubra, dr.oLLe, d!zzler, XeonByte... and the whole German Gamehacking Community Join us at www.homeofgamehacking.de NFO created by sILeNt heLLsCrEAm Last Update... 03/2011