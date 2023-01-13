Anno 2070 - Deep Ocean v3.00.8051 (+16 Trainer) [DNA]

January 13, 2023
Anno 2070 - Deep Ocean v3.00.8051 (+16 Trainer) [DNA]

Text file description: 
   @ Trainer Notes @
     Game Version:........3.00.8045  Trained by:................DNA
     Release:.................Uplay  Tested on:..............Win 10
     Trainer version:.......1.0.0.0  Date:..............06 Nov 2022
     Homepage:.............................www.homeofgamehacking.de
     Discord:............................*****://discord.gg/5PcfeZ2
                        Trainer Design by:.......DNA
    @@
    Available Options
       Hotkeys                           Function
         @           @
         INSERT                         ACTIVATE Trainer
         CTRL + NUM 0                   Unl. money
         CTRL + NUM 1                   Max. warehouse
         CTRL + NUM 2                   Unl. energy*
         CTRL + NUM 3                   Toggle ecology*
         CTRL + NUM 4                   No unit limit
         CTRL + NUM 5                   Instant build ships
         CTRL + NUM 6                   Build monument fast
         CTRL + NUM 7                   Max diplomacy*
         CTRL + NUM 8                   Unl. HP
         CTRL + NUM 9                   One hit kill
         CTRL + NUM /                   Superspeed
         CTRL + NUM *                   Freeze other ships*
         CTRL + NUM -                   Unl. ascension rights*
         CTRL + NUM +                   Always happy
   @ Additional Notes  @
         Unl. energy
         This cheat will change your energy permanent.
         BUT, if you want to have your normal energy level
         you can open the energy menu in-game, calculate
         your energy production and consumption and use
         the textboxes inside the trainer to set the
         calculated production and consumption.
         Turn off the Unl. energy cheat before you use
         one of the textboxes.
         Max diplomacy
         Open the diplomacy window and activate the cheat.
         Now click the desired character you want to have
         the maximum diplomacy with.
         Freeze other ships
         When you build a ship and have set a collection
         point your ship won't go to the collection point
         until you click the ship once.
         Unl. ascension rights
         Each house will have the "Upgrade" button.
         If any of their needs are not completely filled
         they will be very unhappy when you upgrade their home
         and you can not use the slider to make them happy.
         They will be back to normale once you fullfill one
         of their missing needs.
         You can use the always happy cheat to bypass this.
         You can join our Home of Gamehacking Discord server
         if you encounter any problems, if you have any
         questions or if you just want to talk about
         hacking a game. Make sure you read the rules
         *****://discord.gg/5Pcfe72
