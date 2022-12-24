Far Cry 6 v1.6.0 (+14 Trainer) [iNvIcTUs oRCuS]

_______ ______________________ / / / \ / / / \ / / / ____ ____ ______ \ / / / / / / / / \ / / / / / / / / / / / // / / / / / / / / / / \__/ /___/____ __/ /___/ /______/ The Team from HomeofGamehacking proudly presents Far Cry 6 v1.6.0 +14 Trainer @ Trainer Notes @ Game Version:...........v1.6.0 Trained by:.....iNvIcTUs oRCuS Release:.......Ubisoft Connect Tested on:..........Windows 11 Chiptune:..........No Chiptune Date:.............20. Dec 2022 Homepage:.............................www.homeofgamehacking.de Paypal Donation:...............*****://paypal.me/iNvIcTUsoRCuS Discord:............................*****://discord.gg/5PcfeZ2 File:..............................................FarCry6.exe MD5 Hash:.................... C600E121DE381F47E1DE90AC49E0676F File:..........................................FC_m64d3d12.dll MD5 Hash:.................... B4E89DC0202E9888AB98C0362484FD24 Trainer Design by:......iNvIcTUs oRCuS @@ Available Options Hotkeys Funktion @ @ Num 0 Unlimited Health Num 1 One Hit Kill Num 2 Unlimited Stamina Num 3 Unlimited Oxygen Num 4 Unlimited Breath Num 5 Unlimited Ammo Num 6 No Reload Num 7 Unlimited Throwables Num 8 Weapons No Overheat Num 9 Stealth Mode Num / (Divide) Fishing Line won't break Num * (Multiply) No Crafting Requirements Num - (Subtract) No Building Requirements Num + (Add) Supremo No Cooldown @ Additional Notes @ --->>> Team HoG Discord Server <<<--- You can join our Home of Gamehacking Discord server if you encounter any problems, if you have any questions or if you just want to talk about hacking a game. Make sure you read the rules *****://discord.gg/5Pcfe72 About available cheats Num 8 - Weapons No Overheat This option works for weapons with silencer and machine guns. It's also working for air vehicles there bombs and/or rockets... @ Final Words @ ---> We are currently looking for experienced <--- - trainer makers - nfo makers - gfx'ers - HTML and/or PHP programmers - chiptuners when you think you are able to support us in any other way... so let us know... @ grEEtZ / thx @ DNA, fr33k, Acubra, ti6, maluc, dr.oLLe, FLiNG, dEViATED, d!zzler, Psych and the whole German Gamehacking Community Join us at www.homeofgamehacking.de NFO created by iNvIcTUs oRCuS Last Update... 11/2020