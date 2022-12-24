Far Cry 6 v1.6.0 (+14 Trainer) [iNvIcTUs oRCuS]

December 24, 2022 - 11:17am
  • PC

Far Cry 6 v1.6.0 (+14 Trainer) [iNvIcTUs oRCuS]

Text file description: 
                   Far Cry 6 v1.6.0 +14 Trainer
     @ Trainer Notes @
       Game Version:...........v1.6.0  Trained by:.....iNvIcTUs oRCuS
       Release:.......Ubisoft Connect  Tested on:..........Windows 11
       Chiptune:..........No Chiptune  Date:.............20. Dec 2022
       Homepage:.............................www.homeofgamehacking.de
       Paypal Donation:...............*****://paypal.me/iNvIcTUsoRCuS
       Discord:............................*****://discord.gg/5PcfeZ2
       File:..............................................FarCry6.exe
       MD5 Hash:.................... C600E121DE381F47E1DE90AC49E0676F
       File:..........................................FC_m64d3d12.dll
       MD5 Hash:.................... B4E89DC0202E9888AB98C0362484FD24
                   Trainer Design by:......iNvIcTUs oRCuS
      @@
      Available Options
         Hotkeys                           Funktion
           @         @
                Num 0                    Unlimited Health
                Num 1                    One Hit Kill
                Num 2                    Unlimited Stamina
                Num 3                    Unlimited Oxygen
                Num 4                    Unlimited Breath
                Num 5                    Unlimited Ammo
                Num 6                    No Reload
                Num 7                    Unlimited Throwables
                Num 8                    Weapons No Overheat
                Num 9                    Stealth Mode
            Num / (Divide)               Fishing Line won't break
           Num * (Multiply)              No Crafting Requirements
           Num - (Subtract)              No Building Requirements
              Num + (Add)                Supremo No Cooldown
     @ Additional Notes  @
                          About available cheats
             Num 8 - Weapons No Overheat
             This option works for weapons with silencer and
             machine guns. It's also working for air vehicles
             there bombs and/or rockets...
     @    Final Words    @
