Jagged Alliance 3 v1.0 (+24 Trainer) [FLiNG]

OPTIONS Shift+Q Invulnerable Shift+W Infinite AP Shift+E Infinite Ammo/No Reload Shift+R Infinite Weapon Durability Shift+T Max Hit Chance Shift+Y Max Critical Chance Shift+U Super Damage/One Hit Kill Shift+P Kill All Enemies Shift+F1 Add 1,000,000 Money Shift+F2 Enable Cheat Menu Shift+F3 Set Game Speed Shift+F5 Selected Unit: Level Up Shift+F6 Selected Unit: Max Level Shift+F7 Selected Unit: Infinite Perk Points Character Stats Editor Shift+A Selected Unit: Add 5 Health Shift+S Selected Unit: Add 5 Agility Shift+D Selected Unit: Add 5 Dexterity Shift+F Selected Unit: Add 5 Strength Shift+G Selected Unit: Add 5 Wisdom Shift+H Selected Unit: Add 5 Leadership Shift+J Selected Unit: Add 5 Marksmanship Shift+K Selected Unit: Add 5 Mechanical Shift+L Selected Unit: Add 5 Explosives Shift+Z Selected Unit: Add 5 Medical SPECIAL NOTES This is a mod, not a regular trainer. You must enable the mod named FLiNG Trainer Mod in Main Menu > Mod Manager in order to use the trainer/mod (If the mod didnt show up, try close and re-enter the Mod Manager). You must use hotkeys to enable mod/cheat options during gameplay, activating cheats outside the games window will not work.