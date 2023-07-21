Jagged Alliance 3 v1.0 (+24 Trainer) [FLiNG]

July 21, 2023 - 8:47am
  • PC

Jagged Alliance 3 v1.0 (+24 Trainer) [FLiNG]

Text file description: 
OPTIONS
Shift+Q  Invulnerable
Shift+W  Infinite AP
Shift+E  Infinite Ammo/No Reload
Shift+R  Infinite Weapon Durability
Shift+T  Max Hit Chance
Shift+Y  Max Critical Chance
Shift+U  Super Damage/One Hit Kill
Shift+P  Kill All Enemies
Shift+F1  Add 1,000,000 Money
Shift+F2  Enable Cheat Menu
Shift+F3  Set Game Speed
Shift+F5  Selected Unit: Level Up
Shift+F6  Selected Unit: Max Level
Shift+F7  Selected Unit: Infinite Perk Points
Character Stats Editor
Shift+A  Selected Unit: Add 5 Health
Shift+S  Selected Unit: Add 5 Agility
Shift+D  Selected Unit: Add 5 Dexterity
Shift+F  Selected Unit: Add 5 Strength
Shift+G  Selected Unit: Add 5 Wisdom
Shift+H  Selected Unit: Add 5 Leadership
Shift+J  Selected Unit: Add 5 Marksmanship
Shift+K  Selected Unit: Add 5 Mechanical
Shift+L  Selected Unit: Add 5 Explosives
Shift+Z  Selected Unit: Add 5 Medical
SPECIAL NOTES
This is a mod, not a regular trainer.
You must enable the mod named FLiNG Trainer Mod in Main Menu > Mod Manager in order to use the trainer/mod (If the mod didnt show up, try close and re-enter the Mod Manager).
You must use hotkeys to enable mod/cheat options during gameplay, activating cheats outside the games window will not work.

